Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Holdings Lifted by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 99.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,840 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up approximately 1.6% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,071,000 after buying an additional 2,971,368 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 673,216 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,347,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,961 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.59. 405,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $131.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.49%.

CM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

