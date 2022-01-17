Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has C$137.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$129.00.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a C$177.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$150.27.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR opened at C$154.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$160.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$148.24. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$168.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The company has a market cap of C$109.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.38.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8299999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.