Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$67.00 at CIBC

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.38.

CNQ opened at C$65.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$28.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$53.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.99.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$54.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,960,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$107,004,348.48. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total transaction of C$522,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at C$3,707,866.37. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,329 shares of company stock valued at $18,144,966.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

