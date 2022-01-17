Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cano Health Inc. is a value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities. It provides health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care and high-risk and complex care management. Cano Health Inc., formerly known as Jaws Acquisition Corp., is based in MIAMI. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CANO. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of CANO stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,630. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

