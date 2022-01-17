Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.62) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.51). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.89) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Shares of GBT opened at $28.99 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

