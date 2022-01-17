CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $98.50 Average PT from Analysts

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,660. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 40.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,086,000.

CareDx stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.61. 584,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 0.58. CareDx has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

