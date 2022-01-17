Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Carvana from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $363.85.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $156.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.85 and a beta of 2.22. Carvana has a 52 week low of $147.67 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.69 and a 200 day moving average of $295.48.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total transaction of $2,067,209.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $2,567,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 127.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,008,000 after acquiring an additional 291,607 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.