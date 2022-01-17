CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CASI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

CASI opened at $0.72 on Monday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 197,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 728,328 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 71,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

