Cat Token Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cat Token has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $2,487.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cat Token has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.14 or 0.00354907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000864 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

