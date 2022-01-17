Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar stock opened at $228.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $179.34 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

