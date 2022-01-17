Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Shares Sold by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 37.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,874 shares during the quarter. Celcuity accounts for 0.3% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Celcuity were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 678.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Celcuity by 291.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 49.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celcuity by 66.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 38.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELC has been the subject of several recent research reports. initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celcuity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Celcuity stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.48. Celcuity Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 32.30 and a quick ratio of 32.30.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

