Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Short Interest Update

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the December 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on CYAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Celyad Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $3.85 on Monday. Celyad Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.