Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CVE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. CSFB increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.40.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$18.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.19.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

