Centric Swap (CNS) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. Centric Swap has a market cap of $2.41 million and $1.35 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00061138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00069853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.47 or 0.07586641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,048.37 or 0.99987175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00069143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007608 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

