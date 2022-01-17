Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $140.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHKP. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an underweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.89 and its 200 day moving average is $118.78. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $16,481,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

