China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Short Interest Down 34.4% in December

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the December 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CNCT stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. China Teletech has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
China Teletech Company Profile
