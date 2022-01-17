China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Short Interest Down 34.4% in December

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the December 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CNCT stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. China Teletech has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

Get China Teletech alerts:

China Teletech Company Profile

China Teletech Holding, Inc is an investment holding company. It does not have any business operations. The company explores opportunities to acquire business in both China and the rest of the world. China Teletech Holding was founded on March 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for China Teletech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Teletech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.