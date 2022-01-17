China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,500 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the December 15th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 158.5 days.

Shares of CYYHF remained flat at $$1.17 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

Get China Yongda Automobiles Services alerts:

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the sale of automobiles and provision of after-sales services. It operates through the following business segments: Passenger Vehicle Sales and Service; Automobile Rental Services; and Financial Leasing and Small Loan Services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.