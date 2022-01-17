CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2,353.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS opened at $94.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.04.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

