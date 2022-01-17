CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 983 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 62.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Western Digital by 120.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 41.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 152,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $66.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.68. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

