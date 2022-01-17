CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,353 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of NovaGold Resources worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 10.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $6.57 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director Igor Levental sold 35,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $273,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $212,509.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

