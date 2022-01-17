CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 642 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $167.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $490.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,541 shares of company stock worth $104,689,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.74.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

