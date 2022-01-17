CIBC Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$11.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WCP. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.42.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$8.73 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.46 and a 12-month high of C$8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

In related news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$34,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$897,918.55. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,533,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,355,406.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 77,710 shares of company stock worth $570,128.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

