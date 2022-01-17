CIBC Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$18.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on ARC Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cormark reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.52.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

TSE ARX opened at C$13.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$5.88 and a twelve month high of C$13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.73.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.8600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.16%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.