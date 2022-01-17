Citigroup Inc. Acquires 85,657 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,657 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $39,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 45,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE:PEG opened at $65.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $67.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,257,146. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.