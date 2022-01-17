Citigroup Inc. Has $49.63 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $49,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,518,000 after acquiring an additional 70,243 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,133,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,512.76 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,569.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,513.85.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.