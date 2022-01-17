Citigroup Inc. Sells 54,800 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Motorola Solutions worth $42,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 392.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 848.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

MSI stock opened at $251.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.07 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

