City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get City Developments alerts:

CDEVY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.19. 6,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,870. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. City Developments has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.