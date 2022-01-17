Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE CLPR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.99. 68,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.03. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clipper Realty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

