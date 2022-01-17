Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.41.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX opened at $186.60 on Thursday. Clorox has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $47,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.