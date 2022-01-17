CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLSH traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. 33,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. CLS Holdings USA has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc engages in the production and retail of cannabis. It intends to build out a processing facility and a grow operation to manufacture product for its retail operation. The company was founded on March 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

