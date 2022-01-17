CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have commented on CNX. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of CNX stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. 3,219,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,170. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $16.08.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,465 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,386 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 326.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,286,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 984,452 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 403.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 922,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

