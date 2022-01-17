Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $394,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

MO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,421,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,288,590. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

