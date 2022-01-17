Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 292 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.6% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.04. 3,425,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

