Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 32,275 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,275 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 38,439 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after buying an additional 149,146 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 63,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 840,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

