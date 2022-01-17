Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 48 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,810. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.83.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

