Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Codexis worth $55,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -97.91 and a beta of 1.55. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,807,100 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

