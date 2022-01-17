Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR) Short Interest Update

Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:CLBR remained flat at $$9.67 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68. Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth about $915,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth about $7,085,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth about $11,993,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Colombier Acquisition Corp. is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

