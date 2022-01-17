Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Down 61.8% in December

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $246.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.53. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter valued at $582,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter valued at $531,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 30.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

