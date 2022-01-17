Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 34,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,100,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $91.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

