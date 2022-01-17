Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stake Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 126.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $79.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.57.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

