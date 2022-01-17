Commerce Bank Acquires 367 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.29.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $165.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.23 and a 200-day moving average of $156.82. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

