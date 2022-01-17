Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after buying an additional 4,203,927 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at about $94,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107,547 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after buying an additional 989,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after buying an additional 979,536 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $45.14 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.