Commerce Bank Buys 465 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after buying an additional 4,172,259 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,383,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after purchasing an additional 510,073 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 4,030.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 484,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,603,000 after purchasing an additional 473,088 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,971,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

PNR stock opened at $66.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

