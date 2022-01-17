Commerce Bank Raises Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. Truist Securities raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.73.

MUR stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

