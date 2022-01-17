Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,535 Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lion Electric were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEV. Zacks Investment Research raised Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

NYSE:LEV opened at $9.84 on Monday. The Lion Electric Company has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

