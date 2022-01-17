Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 924 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $31.00 on Monday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

