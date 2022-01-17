Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,414 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 2,248.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 232.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Xerox by 183.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Xerox by 69.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 424,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,615,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

