Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $146.77 on Monday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $155.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.05.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

