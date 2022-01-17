Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,273 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,422,000 after buying an additional 86,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,416,000 after buying an additional 306,883 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,745,000 after buying an additional 1,200,318 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 866,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,969,000 after buying an additional 38,771 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,309,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $119.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.47 and a 12-month high of $138.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

