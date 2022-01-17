Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Saratoga Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

SAR opened at $28.15 on Monday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $340.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

